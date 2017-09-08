Nkhotakota police spokesperson, Ignatius Esau has confirmed the death of a 52-year-old man who died after drowning in Lake Malawi.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 2 when the deceased identified as Mwala Chirwa visited the lake for swimming.

a view of other side of lake Malawi

“Chirwa did not report back home and this prompted his relatives to start searching for him. His body was found floating dead on September 5 2017 but in a decomposed state,” said Esau.

A postmortem had revealed that Chirwa`s death was due to suffocation.

He hailed from Yegama village, T/A Fukamalaza in Nkhatabay.

Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

