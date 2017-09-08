Nkhotakota police spokesperson, Ignatius Esau has confirmed the death of a 52-year-old man who died after drowning in Lake Malawi.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 2 when the deceased identified as Mwala Chirwa visited the lake for swimming.

“Chirwa did not report back home and this prompted his relatives to start searching for him. His body was found floating dead on September 5 2017 but in a decomposed state,” said Esau.

A postmortem had revealed that Chirwa`s death was due to suffocation.

He hailed from Yegama village, T/A Fukamalaza in Nkhatabay.