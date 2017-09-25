Report confirmed that on September 23, 2017 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Officer, Golden San died in road accident at Chileka Trading centre.
According to source, the motor vehicle number BLK 2515 Toyota Allex saloon driven by No.17954 sergeant (deceased) C/o support battalion box 80 Mvera full particulars not advised and motor vehicle number BN 5329 Mercedes Benz 1820 lorry driven by unknown driver.
Around 2045hrs the deceased was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of Mchinji heading Lilongwe along Mchinji/ Lilongwe road with 3 passengers on board.
But on arrival at Chileka trading centre he hit the rear body of motor vehicle number BN 5329 Mercedes Benz lorry which was in front and was heading the same direction.
Following the impact staff sergeant Golden San died on the spot due to severe head injuries, one unknown male passenger also died on the spot due to head and multiple injuries.No.18530 corpol Allan Bennie Kambanda of Kamuzu barracks who was also a passenger sustained a fractured right leg and right arm and a deep cut wound on the forehead and unknown female passenger sustained a fractured left arm.
No any injuries in motor vehicle number BN 5329 mercedes benz lorry.
Motor vehicle number BLK 2515 Toyota Allex saloon was extensively damaged.Motor vehicle number BN 5329 Mercedes Benz lorry had its rear body damaged.