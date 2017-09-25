Report confirmed that on September 23, 2017 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Officer, Golden San died in road accident at Chileka Trading centre.

According to source, the motor vehicle number BLK 2515 Toyota Allex saloon driven by No.17954 sergeant (deceased) C/o support battalion box 80 Mvera full particulars not advised and motor vehicle number BN 5329 Mercedes Benz 1820 lorry driven by unknown driver.

Around 2045hrs the deceased was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of Mchinji heading Lilongwe along Mchinji/ Lilongwe road with 3 passengers on board.