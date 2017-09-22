Two Ambulances suspected to have carried blood suckers have been smashed in Phalombe, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The incident comes barely a week after an angry mob burnt three people in Mulanje suspected of being blood suckers.

The smashed Ambulances belong to Phalombe and Mulanje District Health Offices (DHOs).

According to information at hand, the ambulance belonging to Mulanje was coming from Lilongwe and proceeded to neighbouring Phalombe to drop one of the members of staff at Phalombe District Health Office.

While the ambulance for Phalombe DHO was smashed on its way to Migowi to pick up a patient there.

Meanwhile the Malawi Police Service have dispelled rumours of blood suckers in the two district.