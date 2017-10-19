Chaos has erupted at Kachere market in the commercial capital Blantyre following reports that two women have been attacked by bloodsuckers, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The angry community has blocked the main road from Blantyre to Zomba rendering motorists and pedestrian hopeless.

An eyewitness who rushed to the scene confirmed of the development in a statement posted on as it happens facebook page seen by FOM’s reporter.



“If you are going to Zomba or Limbe passing through Kachere Township in Blantyre, becareful there is running battle between police and the community over reports that two women have been bloodsucked. The situation has been tense throughout the night and police have been firing teargas all. A mob has blocked the road and police have left the scene,” reads the statement in part.

More details to come…