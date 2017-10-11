A Nigerian student identified as Ibrahim Badmus has been reportedly killed by police men in South Africa at Vanderbijlpark triangle after being tortured and used excessive pepper spray on him.
Friends of Badmus said the young man’s house was raided by the police operatives who reportedly handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him before he passed out and died due to suffocation.
He was accused of selling drugs, although no evidence was presented. A video shared online shows some Nigerians protesting over his death.
A voice at the background narrating what happened in Yoruba language said: “They accused him of selling stuff, but he doesn’t, he told them he doesn’t but they used tear gas on him,”
The Nigerian mission in South Africa confirmed the killing.
Mr Godwin Adama, Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Johannesburg that Badmus was allegedly killed on Tuesday at Vaal Vreneging, near Johannesburg.