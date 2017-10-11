The Nigerian mission in South Africa confirmed the killing. Mr Godwin Adama, Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Johannesburg that Badmus was allegedly killed on Tuesday at Vaal Vreneging, near Johannesburg.

A voice at the background narrating what happened in Yoruba language said: “They accused him of selling stuff, but he doesn’t, he told them he doesn’t but they used tear gas on him,”