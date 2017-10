A village in Kasungu district is in shock after a 2 year old boy died in a fire that razed down a house he was sleeping in on Monday.

Kasungu Police officer confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Police say the incident happened while parents of the boy, Levison Mwale, were attending to their tobacco nursery.

They suspect fire was started by an eight year old mentally disturbed brother to the victim.