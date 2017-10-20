Salima Central Member of Parliament Uladi Mussa says he is still holds the position of vice president of the former ruling People’s Party (PP) for the Central Region and is also its acting president despite the decision by the party to sack him.

PP National Executive Committee (NEC) fired Mussa after he publicly declared that he was taking over the presidency of the party from Joyce Banda, arguing that her tenure had expired.

Speaking in an interview with the press Mussa said he is yet to be communicated on the matter.

“The NEC did not invite me to the September 9 discipilinary meeting. I am still acting president of PP and first vice president. Infact I have not received any communication in writing or even a phone call about the decision of NEC,” said Mussa.

Mussa also said he will contest for the position of president at the PP national convention.