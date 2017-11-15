The High Court in Lilongwe has slapped contractor Godfrey Dzanjalimodzi with eight years jail sentence for being found guilty in a case related to money laundering of K338 million (about $610 000) during the infamous 2013 “cashgate” corruption scandal period.

According to information at hand, Dzanjalimodzi has been sentenced to 3 years on Theft count and 5 years on money laundering.

The two sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga of Lilongwe registry has handed down the verdict today 15 day of November 2017.

More details to come….