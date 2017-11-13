A 29-year-old man blamed the devil before he was slapped with a 7 year jail sentence for raping his niece.

The convict is identified as Haruna Msukunika who hails from Ngoma village in the area of Senior Chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Prosecutor McRhino Lungu told first grade magistrate court in Nkhotakota that the convict committed the offence on 14 June.

On that day, the 14 year-old girl was on her way coming from a nearby video show where she was sent to call her uncle.

Upon seeing the girl alone, Msukunika grabbed the girl and dragged her into a bath room where he did his evil act.

Later, the victim disclosed the news to her mother who reported it to police.

Appearing before court, Msukunika pleaded guilty and asked for leniency saying that the devil made him to commit the crime.

In response, magistrate Fred Chilowetsa slapped him with a 7 year jail sentence citing that there have been an increase in number of rape crimes and the sentence is an example to others.