Public Affairs Committee-PAC Executive Committee Members have agreed to petition President Peter Mutharika on the Electoral Reforms Bill.

Speaking after their meeting in Blantyre on Wednesday, PAC chairperson, Reverend Felix Chingota, said the committee has resorted to petition Mutharika after noticing the Electoral Reforms Bills and the Local Government Act will not be tabled in Parliament.

“We are of the opinion that issues of elections are actually at the heart of national life and tampering with issues of elections is actually tampering with the lives of people,” said Chingota.

He said the march will be held next week Tuesday and that the clergy will be in their full regalia.

“After petitioning the President we will present another petition to the Speaker of Parliament, asking him to consider the two matters as priorities,” said Chingota.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu on Wednesday afternoon told parliament that government will say something on the electoral law reforms bills at the appropriate time.