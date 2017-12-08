Vera Sidika has shared photos online in house that resembles of Floyd Mayweather’s after she jetted to the United States where she is enjoying her holiday. The development sparks debate if the boxer is dating Kenyan Socialite.

Unlike before, Vera Sidika has become quite secretive about her trips. But judging from the look of things, her business is now international.

The lady has been spending most of her time in Beverly Hills. One of the most expensive neighborhoods in the US. She is staying at a huge mansion believed to be owned by boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather.

This is after she shared a couple of photos flaunting a house which resembles that of the American star.

Though details about her trip are quite scarce, it could be true that she is running her business with popular American superstars. Below are a few photos of the glass mansion she is staying at.