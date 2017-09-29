Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that the Malawi Police Service on Thursday blocked opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from holding a rally in Ndirande-Malababda ahead of the October 17 by-elections.

MCP regional chairman for the south, Peter Simbi confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to Simbi, MCP informed the police about their planned rally and that Mia was going to address the meeting.

“Yes, the police told us that we cannot go ahead with our rally . This is unacceptable in a democracy,” Simbi was quoted as saying.

Last month the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) also nearly blocked MCP rally in Balaka and rally delayed for close to an hour.